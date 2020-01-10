EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound I-44 were closed at Antire in Eureka due to an accident involving a semi Friday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. A semi appeared to go off the interstate into the grassy embankment that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Westbound traffic was backing up as a result.
