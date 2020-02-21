ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed before the Blanchette Bridge.
A crash closed the lanes around 11 a.m. Friday. Fazio's Bakery told News 4 one of their trucks was involved in the crash.
An official with Pattonville Fire Protection District told News 4 a man pulled from the crash scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol then said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
During the closure, traffic is being diverted at Route 141. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes such as Interstate 64, Route 364 and Route 370.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen, but Pattonville Fire Protection District said they expect it to be remain closed for a while.
This story will be updated as information develops.
