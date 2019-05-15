ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- All lanes of westbound Interstate 270 at Riverview have reopened after a fiery crash Wednesday morning.
Just before 6:40 a.m., a semi was seen on the right shoulder engulfed in flames. Emergency crews arrived and quickly blocked off the highway. The l highway was reopened around 11 a.m.
Traffic was being diverted to Dunn Road, however that roadway is currently closed because firefighters are using it to get more water to put out the fire, so drivers are being forced to run around on Riverview and head south.
