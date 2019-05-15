ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- All lanes of westbound Interstate 270 at Riverview have reopened after a fiery crash Wednesday morning.

Semi fire

Just before 6:40 a.m., a semi was seen on the right shoulder engulfed in flames. Emergency crews arrived and quickly blocked off the highway. The l highway was reopened around 11 a.m.

Read: Emergency closure of JB Bridge to last all week, MoDOT says

Traffic was being diverted to Dunn Road, however that roadway is currently closed because firefighters are using it to get more water to put out the fire, so drivers are being forced to run around on Riverview and head south. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.