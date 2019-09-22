ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound I-44 were briefly closed just west of I-270 due to an accident Sunday.
The accident happened sometime after 8:30 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
The accident was cleared shortly after 9:00 p.m.
