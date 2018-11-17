ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Westbound interstate 44 has been reopened near the I-55 intersection near downtown St. Louis after an accident closed westbound I-44 near that intersection Saturday morning.
The accident happened before 9 a.m. Saturday closing both I-44 at the 44/55 intersection and the 12th Street/Gravois exit.
Road crews cleared the accident before 10 a.m.
EMERGENCY VEHICLESI-55 SB AT I-44LEFT LANE CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 11:22 AM— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) November 17, 2018
MODoT said the accident would be cleared around 9:40 a.m. in an earlier tweet.
Emergency crews were called to the scene.
Officials said the accident injuries were neither serious nor fatal but didn't explain further.
