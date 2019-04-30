ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT has closed westbound I-270 at McDonnell Boulevard as crews respond to the scene of a crash.
A semi truck appears to have been involved, and is blocking all lanes.
Information on how many vehicles were involved and any potential injuries has not been released.
MoDOT estimates all lanes will be closed for at least an hour.
