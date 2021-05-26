'QAnon Shaman' must remain in jail, judge rules A federal judge ruled Monday that the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who was charged in the Capito…

ST. LOUIS (CNN/KMOV.com) -- The attorney of Jacob Anthony Chansley - also called 'QAnon Shaman' - filed a motion asking for Chansley's release, citing new evidence.

On March 8, a federal judge ruled Chansely was too dangerous to release and must stay in jail while his case moves forward. In the latest motion, St. Louis Attorney Albert Watkins claims new evidence surfaced since the March ruling, saying "denying [Chansley's] request for pretrial release was erroneous, based on inaccuracies and without evidence."

Watkins also argues many other defendants who participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6 have been released before trial even though some of them are accused of worse conduct than that of Chansley's.

According to CNN, Judge Royce Lamberth said Chansley was unrepentant and could plot further attacks against the US government if put on house arrest. He rebuked Chansley as having shown "a detachment from reality" by claiming his actions on January 6 were peaceful and harmless.

Chansley isn't charged with attacking anyone, but the Justice Department has maintained that his behavior during the insurrection makes him too dangerous to release. He was a well-known figure in the QAnon conspiracy community -- one of many QAnon believers who have been charged in the Capitol riot.

Chansley has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment.