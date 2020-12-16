ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A watermain break closed all northbound lanes of I-55 Wednesday near Weber Road.
According to MoDOT, all traffic is being diverted at Bayless, but there is no estimation on when the roadway will be open.
As a result of the watermain break, several vehicles were involved in a crash. It is unclear what injuries those involved sustained.
Missouri American Water is on the scene, and drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.
There is no information on what caused the break or how much damage may have happened. News 4 is headed to the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
