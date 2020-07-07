ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A watermain break has shut down Lindell Boulevard at Union Boulevard Tuesday morning.
The break, which happened shortly before 6 a.m., caused a massive hole in the roadway, which shut it down to all traffic.
The sinkhole is at Park Road, just before Union.
At this time there is no boil order for residents in the area.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.
