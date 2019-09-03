MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and another was injured in an accident on Route 3 between Columbia and Waterloo Monday afternoon.
According to Coroner Bob Hill and Deputy Coroner Theresa Bradhsaw, 73-year-old Diann Toenjes, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead Monday and her granddaughter was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries following the accident.
Investigation shows Toenjes was traveling southbound on Route 3 when her vehicle left the roadway on the westside of Route 3 and traveled on the grass shoulder before striking a concrete culvert.
The vehicle became airborne and hit an embankment where it overturned.
Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The accident remains under investigation.
