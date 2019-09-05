WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Denny’s in Waterloo will donate 100 percent of their proceeds on Sept. 11 to the family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.
The restaurant at 959 Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo will be donating the proceeds made from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can also make additional donations, which will be accepted by cash, credit card or check.
Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis on Aug. 23.
