Waterloo man killed in crash along Illinois Route 158

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 56-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a box truck in St. Clair County Monday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., a box truck was heading east on Illinois 158 near Besse Lane when he tried to turn into a business. The driver then crashed into a Red Dodge Truck head-on.
The driver of the Dodge was killed. Police identified the man as 56-year-old Steven Vaughn of Waterloo, Illinois.
The driver of the box truck was cited for failure to yield.
