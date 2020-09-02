ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A Waterloo, Illinois man died after being stabbed during a fight at a St. Charles motel Tuesday.
Police said Douglas Comstock was stabbed in the chest while arguing with a man who said he was being rowdy at the Red Roof Inn in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road around 12:30 a.m.
Police said the man who reportedly stabbed the 34-year-old suffered a head injury during the fight. Authorities believe the man sustained the head injury before he pulled a knife out of his waistband and stabbed Comstock.
Comstock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who allegedly stabbed Comstock was arrested.
Anyone with further information regarding the incident is urged to contact police at 636-949-3320.
