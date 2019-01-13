WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Officers with the Waterloo Police Department arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death investigation Sunday.
Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Kyle Roider of Waterloo with one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.
Officers were investigating a suspicious death of a man found dead in the basement of Roider's home in the 100 block of North Church Street just past 3 p.m. According to court documents, Roider is accused of shooting Steven Becker in the head Friday afternoon.
It is unknown how Roider knew Becker or what led up to the shooting.
The 30-year-old is being held at the Monroe County jail.
