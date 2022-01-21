Waterloo, Illinois man accused of sexually abusing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Waterloo, Illinois man is facing charges, accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl for several years.
Gene Schmidt, 62, is charged with three counts of child pornography, two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a victim ages 13-17 and two counts intimidation.
Police say a woman told them on January 14 that Schmidt started sexually abusing her when she was 15 and that the abuse occurred at his home over several years. Authorities tell News 4 Schmidt also took pictures of the victim and filmed her.
Schmidt was arrested and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond. There are no other known victims, but police are asking any parents to contact them if their children had any contact with Schmidt.
