ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Erik Elsea of Waterloo, Illinois is taking a trip down the Mighty Mississippi, from the head waters of Lake Itasca in Minnesota, to Louisiana, where the river spills into the Gulf of Mexico.
What makes this journey unique is that he is using only his own strength and the natural flow of the river to accomplish this, by paddling a canoe the entire way. He is also using this journey to spread awareness and raise money for the charity Support Box USA.
Support Box USA is a disaster relief charity. The organization places survival equipment, including flashlights, blankets, mosquito nets and water purification tablets, in 11 different locations throughout the world. The boxes are placed there to help people immediately following natural disasters or man made conflict.
"Getting this equipment rapidly to people after a disaster sometimes is the difference between life and death" said Elsea.
Thursday Elsea arrived in his home town of St. Louis to restock on supplies and catch up with his parents, before continuing on his journey Friday morning. "This is my home, I love this town and it's always good to come home," said Elsea.
"55 days I've been on the river," said Elsea. He plans to make it the trip a total of 90 days, landing in the Gulf on October 5. "Scientists say it takes a drop of rain water 90 days to make it from Lake Itasca all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, so in some respects, I'll be finishing with the same water I started with," said Elsea.
Elsea's fundraising goal is to raise $100 for every mile of the Mississippi River. From beginning to end, the Mississippi River is 2,552 miles.
He's enjoyed the experience so far and the people he's met. "The hospitality I've been shown along the way has been the most amazing part to me," said Elsea.
You can track his journey by following him on his Garmin Tracker, donate or learn more, here: http://mississippiexpedition.com
