WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Waterloo say it was a second round of bad news they weren’t ready to hear.
Hillary Kaufman says the community is still grieving the loss of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.
The community was stunned to learn their beloved neighborhood hero, who calls himself "Spiderman", was involved in an accident with a tractor Tuesday evening while riding his bike.
“I heard all the sirens go out and I just knew something really bad just happened and this morning when I woke up and found it was him, it broke me, it really broke me,” said Hillary Kaufmann.
The 21-year-old "Spiderman" likes to remain anonymous. He wears a Spiderman costume while doing acts of kindness throughout Southern Illinois, Kaufmann said.
She believes he’s helped hundreds of families and started several fundraisers for various organizations.
Recently, he started a fundraiser with a local coffee shop selling Spiderman-themed drinks and all proceeds go to Trooper Hopkins’s family.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says they’re still working to figure out what caused the accident.
They say somehow his bike collided with a tractor near the intersection of Vanderbrook and Route 3.
"Spiderman" underwent surgery Wednesday and said in a Facebook post he currently can’t walk.
The community has started a GoFundMe page to help him with medical expenses.
