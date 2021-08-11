ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A water main break in north St. Louis County sent water gushing into the air.
The break occurred on Dunn Road between Riverview and Lilac before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. As of 6:40 a.m, no services have been interrupted but the cause of the break is not yet known.
Update: @stlcountypd have closed Dunn Rd between Lilac and Riverview due to this massive water main break. Concerns were that water on road could send cars hydroplaning into ditch. Some pavement on shoulder near break has collapsed slightly. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/iIIIguNkjU— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) August 11, 2021
News 4 has reached out to Missouri American Water to find out when it will be repaired. News 4 will update this story with their responses.
