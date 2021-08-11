Water gushed into the air after a water main broke on Dunn Road near Lilac Wednesday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A water main break in north St. Louis County sent water gushing into the air.

The break occurred on Dunn Road between Riverview and  Lilac before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. As of 6:40 a.m, no services have been interrupted but the cause of the break is not yet known.

News 4 has reached out to Missouri American Water to find out when it will be repaired. News 4 will update this story with their responses. 

