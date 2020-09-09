HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue in Jefferson County.
Missouri Highway Patrol said their dive team was dispatched to Lake Tishomingo after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon for a report a car went into the lake.
Troopers tell News 4 one person was able to get out of the car, but they believe a second person was still inside.
No other information was made immediately available.
