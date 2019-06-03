CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Water is overtopping the Nutwood Levee along on the Illinois River in Calhoun County, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says.
Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday, authorities said water started to overtop the levee near Hardin, Illinois.
The Joe Page Bridge has been closed.
The sheriff’s office also says it asking for volunteers to help sandbag in Hamburg.
