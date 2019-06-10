GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lane closures are underway on Illinois Route 3 in Granite City.
Monday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation closed one lane in each direction of the roadway between Franko Lane and Geil Drive due to water on the pavement.
The lane closures will be in place until the water recedes and the pavement is safe to drive on.
