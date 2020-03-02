(KMOV.com) – Water service may soon be shut off at four local properties owned by TEH Realty, Missouri American Water says.
The utility says residents at Springwood, Bridgeport Crossing, Crown Manor and Northwinds are being informed that their water service may be shut off as soon as March 12 because TEH has a large balance due on its bill.
Residents of T.E.H owned properties could be without water as soon as March 12th. @moamwater spokesperson says a '6 figure balance' is owed on properties including Springwood, Bridgeport Crossing, Crown Manor, & Northwinds. The situation with T.E.H. gets worse @HawleyMO @kmov— Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) March 2, 2020
In late January, residents at Bridgeport told News 4 they received similar notices.
Residents of TEH properties have complained about lack of heat and other problems that are not getting fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.