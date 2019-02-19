O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Heads up drivers in the Metro East!
Starting Tuesday, sections of State Street in O'Fallon Illinois will be torn apart as crews work to replace aging water and sewer lines. The project will begin at the roundabout at Obernuefemann to Douglas Avenue.
The city says drivers should expect traffic delays while the work is being completed.
The work is scheduled to be completed in June.
