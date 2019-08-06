FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple large water main breaks are flooding are Florissant street.
Early Tuesday morning, police said drivers should avoid Patterson between Mullanphy and Angelus because multiple breaks were flooding the street.
According to authorities, Missouri American Water has been notified of the emergency but there is no estimated time of when the conditions will improve.
No other information has been disclosed regarding the situation.
