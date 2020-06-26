CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Several water main breaks have closed a stretch of Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur, police say.
Several water mains broke between Mason and Fee Fee about 10:30 a.m. Both directions of Olive are closed between the two streets.
Other information was not immediately known.
