NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com)-- An overnight water main break forced officials to shut down a section of Riverview Blvd to allow emergency crews to make repairs.
According to St. Louis City Water, the busy street is closed from West Florissant to Switzer. News 4 crews saw water flowing near a grassy median near Eaton and ice building up along several areas along Riverview just past midnight.
It is unknown how long crews will have the roadway shut down.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
