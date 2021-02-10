ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five homes have water inside of them after an early morning water main break in south St. Louis.
The break occurred near Sanford and Villa before 5 a.m. Wednesday. A News 4 crew on the scene noted that water was flowing down the street as the snow fell.
No other information has been released regarding the break. This story will be updated if more details become available.
