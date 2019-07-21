ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Crews are making repairs to a water main break that erupted in Alton, Illinois Saturday.
The water main break was reported on 9th Street between Market and Martin Luther King Dr. Crews have shut down 9th Street until repairs can be completed.
News 4 reached out to Illinois American Water for updates on the incident and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.