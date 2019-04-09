LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break has forced Ladue Middle School to close Tuesday.
In addition to classes, all before and after school activities and meetings at the middle school were also canceled until further notice, according to the school district.
School officials said they are hopeful repairs will be complete by the end of the day.
According to a post on their website, the school district said their administrative center and maintenance facility were also without water. Maintenance and facility members are advised to report as usual, while administrative center staff will be contacted directly by their supervisors to discuss plans for the day.
