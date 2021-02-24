AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One Affton school will be virtual Wednesday due to a water main break.
Gotsch Intermediate School will have a virtual learning day on Feb. 24, 2021 due to water service issues caused by a nearby water main break. Students at the school are being told to log into Canvas for the day. All personnel should work from home unless otherwise directed by their supervisor.
All other schools in the district will have classes as scheduled.
