CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Drivers in Clayton are being asked to avoid the area of South Hanley Road and Davis while crews work to repair a water main break.
The break occurred around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, closing one lane in each direction of Hanley Road and all of Davis Drive, according to the City of Clayton.
It is unknown when repairs will be complete.
