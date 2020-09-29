WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A water main break has forced Duello Elementary School in the Wentzville School District to close early Tuesday.
School officials told News 4 the nearby water main break has left the building without water.
Students are being dismissed at 12:50 p.m. There will be no after school activities.
No other details have been released.
