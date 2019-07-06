ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The basement at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis was flooded following a water main break overnight.
The break brought several feet of water to the basement and forced the elevators to stop working in the civil courts.
An official told News 4 the air conditioning is out in the courthouse. It is reportedly above the chillers, so the building is not expected to have air conditioning for a while.
As of early Saturday afternoon, crews were working to pump the water out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.