WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break closed Olive and Oak in Webster Groves on Valentine’s Day.
The water main break occurred near the restaurant at Gore Avenue and Marshall Place. On a night in which the establishment had nearly 200 reservations, manager Molly Aceves said she was forced to post a sign turning patrons away.
"You can't wash dishes. You can't wash hands. We've only got so many skillets to cook with. So, we were able to get through the first set of reservations and then we had to kind of call it," said Aceves. "It's really hard on servers because this is their income. It was one of their biggest nights for the week, month or everything we got going on."
Missouri American Water said the repairs should be complete sometime Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.