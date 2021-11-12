Creve Coeur water main break
Creve Coeur PD

CREVE COUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A water main break has closed all lanes of Olive Blvd at Ross Road in Creve Coeur.

The water main break happened sometime around 11:30 a.m. Olive is closed between Ross and Tempo.

Olive will be closed until at least 1:00 p.m., police say.

