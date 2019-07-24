ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County’s library headquarters is closed Wednesday.
Around 8:15 a.m., the library said a water main break was the reason for the closure.
Library Headquarters is closed due to a water main break. We will keep you posted when the branch is able to reopen.— St. Louis County Library (@SLCL) July 24, 2019
It is unknown when the branch will reopen.
