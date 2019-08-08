ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A water main break has shutdown a portion of Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.
Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the roadway was closed between Chambers and Hecht.
Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route while the roadway is closed.
