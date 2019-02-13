DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 20-inch water main break has closed the intersection of west Florissant and Chambers in Dellwood, according to Missouri American Water officials.
The intersection was flooded Tuesday night as crews worked to repair the break. At one point, a driver was reportedly stuck in the flooded street.
How many customers are affected is currently unknown.
It is currently unknown when the break will be repaired.
