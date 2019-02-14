Maplewood water main break

Water main break at S. Big Bend and Manchester

 Maplewood Police Department

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Maplewood police are urging drivers to avoid an intersection after a water main break.

Missouri American Water crews were called to the intersection of South Big Bend and Manchester during the early morning hours Thursday.

While crews are on the scene, drivers are being urged to expect delays during their morning commute.

