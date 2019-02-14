MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Maplewood police are urging drivers to avoid an intersection after a water main break.
Missouri American Water crews were called to the intersection of South Big Bend and Manchester during the early morning hours Thursday.
While crews are on the scene, drivers are being urged to expect delays during their morning commute.
