MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A water main break has closed Manchester Road at Laclede Station Road Sunday afternoon.
Maplewood police asks drivers to avoid the area to let crews fix it.
Crews on the scene told News 4 the break is an 8 inch line.
Photos show the road has buckled.
