FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break closed a Florissant road Tuesday morning.
Some lanes of Patterson Road between North Highway 67 and Limedale was closed shortly after 5 a.m. Drivers in the area should use an alternate route during the closure.
It is not known when the road will reopen to traffic. No other information has been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.