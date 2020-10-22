RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A water main break has closed the southbound lanes of Hanley Road in Richmond Heights from Clayton Road to Lake Forest Drive.
The break happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday, and officials with the police department are urging drivers to avoid the area.
The road will be closed until further notice.
