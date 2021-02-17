ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 64 drivers should leave early for their morning commute as a water main break near Grand has closed the highway.

Water flowed down hill along Grand onto the highway below. With the freezing temperatures and flowing water, St. Louis Water Division and Missouri American Water (MAW) were called to make repairs to reopen the highway soon. Previously, MAW said there were more than 1,200 water main breaks in a 30-day span a few years ago.