RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break has closed southbound Hanley Road near I-64.
The water main break happened sometime Saturday night.
Police said one lane of northbound Hanley is also closed. Police said the affected lanes will be closed until Sunday afternoon.
Other information was not immediately known.
