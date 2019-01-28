School closed generic red

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water leak forced a St. Charles school to close Monday.

Blackhurst Elementary will be closed Monday because of a water leak at the school.

The St. Charles City School District made the announcement Monday morning and apologized for “any inconvenience this may cause.”

No other information has been released about the leak.

