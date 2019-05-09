BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mandatory water conservation measure in the Metro East has been lifted.
The conservation order was issued Sunday after flooding impacted Illinois American Water facilities. A levee broke south of Illinois American Water's Chouteau Island intake facility near Granite City, causing damage to the facility's infrastructure.
As a result, customers in the following areas that are served directly by Illinois American Water were directed to conserve water use:
- Belleville
- East St. Louis
- Granite City
- Madison
- Venice
- Centreville
- Brooklyn
- Fairmont City
- Sauget
- Shiloh
- Washington Park
- Alorton
- Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
- Swansea
- Canteen Township
- St. Clair Township
- Stookey Township
- Smithton Township
- Nameoki Township
The mandatory measure was also issued for wholesale communities. American Water said these customers would notify their customer-residents regarding the requirement:
- Scott Air Force Base
- O’Fallon (O’Fallon provides water to Fairview Heights)
- Caseyville
- Millstadt
- Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District & City of Columbia)
- Mitchell Water District
- Pontoon Beach Water District
- Waterloo
- Bond Madison Water Company which serves:
- Livingston
- Hamel
- Worden
- Williamson
- Pierron
- Pocahontas
- St. Jacob
- Grantfork
- Marine
- Three County Water District
- Alhambra
The Alton area was not affected.
Thursday morning, Illinois American Water lifted the water conservation measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.