UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several homes in Union, Missouri are under a boil advisory Tuesday morning.
The City of Union said a water main break in St. Andrews impacted water for those who live on the east side of South Highway 47. The impacted home will have air running through their water lines and the water could be discolored, according to the city.
Crews are working to fix the issue. While under the advisory, residents are advised to bring water used for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil prior to using.
