NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- With the holiday gift-giving season just around the corner, a consumer watchdog group is out with its annual warning about dangerous toys.
Small magnets, balloons and slime top this year's "Trouble in Toyland" report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.
Ahead of the holidays, the consumer watchdog group tested 40 potentially hazardous toys and declared 15 dangerous to children.
