ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It’s copperhead snake season in Missouri!
The Missouri Department of Conservation says it’s a good idea to be on the lookout for copperhead snakes right now. Copperheads mate in the spring then have babies from August through October, sometimes producing up to 14 snakes in a litter.
Copperheads are Missouri’s most common venomous snake.
It is illegal to kill a copperhead snake unless someone is in danger of being bitten.
